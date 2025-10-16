Brands
Hi Tech Enterprises delivers cutting-edge IT solutions, from custom software and game development to digital marketing and hardware services, helping businesses innovate and grow.
Hi Tech Enterprises is a leading IT and software development company specializing in delivering innovative, high-performance digital solutions. Our expertise spans custom software development, mobile and web applications, game development (Unity 3D, AR, VR), AI & ML solutions, IoT and embedded systems, and eCommerce & SaaS platforms. We also provide end-to-end digital marketing to help businesses build a strong online presence and achieve measurable growth. Combining technical excellence with creative thinking, we empower startups, SMEs, and enterprises to embrace technology, optimize operations, and create exceptional user experiences. Our mission is to drive innovation that transforms ideas into impactful, future-ready solutions.
Legal Name
:
Hi Tech Enterprises
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
B2B
Hi Tech Enterprises empowers businesses with tailored IT solutions, software development, and digital marketing to drive growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage.
Client Segment
:
Gaming,
Hardware,
Insurance,
Real Estate,
Services,
Social Media,
Software
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We deliver user-friendly apps, games, and digital services that enhance everyday experiences with innovative, accessible technology.
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
