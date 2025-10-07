The Publication set up to promote research and study in Indian Astrology and Lal Kitab with scientific approach. It is with this idea the Publication was started under the learned and inspiring guidance of the India’s Well-known Astro-Sanskrit scholar Rajpandit Late. Dr. Goswami Giridhari Lal Ji and Late Daivagya Pt. Veni Madhav Goswami Ji. People are well aware of the science of astrology but unfortunately the scientific data have not been unfolded before them. The current years have shown us man landing on moon and further space exploration carrying on.