""Hind Estate"" is a company that operates as both an online and local real estate agency. Their services cater to a wide range of property types, including: Residential: Homes and apartments for living. Commercial: Properties for business use, such as offices, retail spaces, and warehouses. Boutique: This likely refers to unique, specialized, or high-end properties that are not part of a larger chain or development. Luxury: High-end properties with premium features and amenities. In essence, Hind Estate positions itself as a comprehensive real estate solution for various clients, from those seeking a standard home to those looking for exclusive, top-tier properties. Their dual online and local presence suggests they offer both a digital platform for property Browse and physical services like in-person consultations and property viewings.