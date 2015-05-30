Brands
"Hind Estate is your premier online and local destination for residential, commercial, boutique, and luxury properties.
2020
Company Incorporation
Founded by a family with a legacy in land, now leading the digital frontier of property.
Founding Team Hired
The visionary trio who built a bridge between heritage properties and modern aspirations.
2023
Raised Funding
Backed by innovators, we're building the future of real estate.
B2B
Hind Estate serves a diverse clientele, from individuals seeking residential and luxury properties to businesses looking for commercial and boutique real estate.
Client Segment
:
Real Estate,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Hind Estate's target customers are individuals and families seeking to buy, sell, or rent residential, boutique, and luxury properties, focusing on finding a home that fits their lifestyle and aspirations.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
