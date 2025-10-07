Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Hirvexa Tech is a India-based smart home automation startup, building reliable, affordable and innovative IoT,AI/ML products like smart switches to bring future-ready living into every Indian home.
Hirvexa Tech Pvt Ltd is a next-gen technology company specializing in smart home automation, AI/ML-based control systems, and advanced IoT solutions. We design and deliver intelligent, connected products including smart switches, sensors, and automation panels tailored for modern living and future-ready spaces. Powered by innovation, we bring seamless comfort, control, and energy efficiency to homes and businesses.
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
We partner/dealarship with builders, architects, interior designers, and electrical contractors to integrate smart automation solutions into residential and commercial projects with ease and reliability.
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
For tech-savvy individuals seeking comfort and control, Hirvexa offers elegantly designed smart switches that bring intelligence to everyday living.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.