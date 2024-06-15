Brands
Historians India brings you short, sweet, and powerful content on history, news, facts, and more. From podcast episodes to bite-sized videos, we make the past easy to understand and fun to explore. Learn, question, and discover—one minute at a time.
Historians India is a scholarly organization established in 2021 with the aim of promoting historical research, critical inquiry, and academic collaboration across India and beyond. Based in the historic town of Abhaneri, Dausa (Rajasthan), the organization provides a platform for historians, researchers, educators, and history enthusiasts to engage with the past in meaningful and diverse ways. Historians India (historians.in) is the premier global organization dedicated to advancing scholarly excellence and promoting nuanced, contextual Indian historiography. We serve as the authoritative hub for historical discourse, anchored by our flagship monthly publication, The Historians.
2021
Company Incorporation
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
