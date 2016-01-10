HorizonTrax is driving the transformation of traditional learning into a revolutionary, AI-powered educational ecosystem. Unlike conventional EdTech platforms, Horizon Trax is built on the philosophy of AI-First Education — where technology isn’t just an enabler but the core foundation of the learning experience. At Horizon Trax, we understand that each student is unique. That’s why our approach is centered on personalized learning—combining AI-powered tools and real-world applications. Students don’t just study; they gain experience that helps them grow into skilled professionals who are career-ready from day one.