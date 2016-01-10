Brands
HorizonTrax: AI-First Education At Horizon Trax, we are driving the transformation of traditional learning into a revolutionary, AI-powered educational ecosystem.
Legal Name
:
Raphus Solutions LLP
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
