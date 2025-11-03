Looking for a Hotel Project Development Consultant who can take your hotel project planning from Feasibility Study to Grand Opening? Nishi Services helps Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Cafés turn ideas into thriving businesses. Based in Indore, we offer complete hotel project development consulting — from feasibility studies and ROI forecasting to turnkey executions and operational setup. We ensure every hotel project model is profitable, sustainable, and guest‑ready from day one. Whether you’re starting a new venture or upgrading an existing property, we bring proven strategies, creative solutions, and industry‑leading expertise to help you succeed. Let’s build your hospitality dream together