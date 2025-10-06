Brands
Humara Bazaar – Your one-stop shop for trendy fashion and unique home essentials, delivered across India
Humara Bazaar is an Indian e-commerce platform offering a curated range of oversized t-shirts, home essentials, décor, and unique lifestyle products. We focus on providing trendy, affordable, and high-quality items that add comfort and style to everyday living. Whether you're looking for statement fashion or practical home finds, Humara Bazaar brings everything to your doorstep with ease and trust.
Legal Name
:
Humara Bazaar
Headquarters
:
Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2C
Style-conscious young Indians looking for affordable fashion and functional home essentials online.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
