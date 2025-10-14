Brands
Resort Based company
Hurray Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted travel company offering customized domestic and international tour packages. With a focus on comfort, value, and personalized service, they create memorable travel experiences for families, couples, groups, and corporate clients.
B2C
FIT
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
B2B
Corporate, Travel Agent
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Consumer,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
IaaS,
Insurance,
Life Sciences,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
MarTech,
Media,
Mobility / Transportation,
Music & Audio,
PaaS,
Public policy,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
SpaceTech,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
