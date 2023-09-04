Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Icelane, founded in 2019, has quickly become India's premier destination for exquisitely designed, high-quality fine jewelry.
The idea behind Ice Lane was simple: make beautiful diamond jewellery that doesn't hurt the earth. I didn't want people to have to choose between looking good and doing the right thing. We chose to use lab-grown diamonds instead because they look just as good as real diamonds but are much better for the environment and more ethical. We make each piece here in India with a lot of love, care, and passion. Ice Lane is all about jewellery that means something, whether it's a gift or something just for you.
Legal Name
:
The Ice Lane
Headquarters
:
Ajmer, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2019
Product Launch
B2C
We cater to modern individuals looking for ethical, sustainable, and stylish diamond jewelry—perfect for everyday wear, special moments, or meaningful gifting.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.