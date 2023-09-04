The idea behind Ice Lane was simple: make beautiful diamond jewellery that doesn't hurt the earth. I didn't want people to have to choose between looking good and doing the right thing. We chose to use lab-grown diamonds instead because they look just as good as real diamonds but are much better for the environment and more ethical. We make each piece here in India with a lot of love, care, and passion. Ice Lane is all about jewellery that means something, whether it's a gift or something just for you.