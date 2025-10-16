Brands
Icon Media Entertainment is a premier Chennai-based full-service event management agency crafting creative, seamless experiences—from weddings and product launches to corporate conferences—through end-to-end precision and innovation.
Icon Media Entertainment is a premier, full-service event management agency based in Chennai. From conceptualization through flawless execution, they offer expert planning for a wide range of occasions—weddings, corporate gatherings, product launches, brand activations, conferences, and birthday celebrations. Their highly skilled coordinators work closely with clients to understand their goals and craft events that not only meet but exceed expectations through creativity, strategic design, and meticulous attention to detail Their extensive network of vetted venues and trusted suppliers, cultivated over years of successful event delivery, provides unmatched flexibility and choice—ensuring each event becomes a standout experience that rivals even the most renowned productions As a trusted collaborator, Icon Media transforms your vision into unforgettable, high-impact events through a personalized, collaborative approach
Legal Name
:
Icon Media and Entertainment
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
B2B
Icon Media Entertainment is a full-service event management agency in Chennai, delivering bespoke B2B experiences—from conferences and product launches to brand activations—through creative planning, strategic design, and a trusted network of venues and suppliers
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Events
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Seamlessly crafting unforgettable weddings, parties, product launches, and brand activations—from concept to flawless execution—with creativity, professionalism, and personalized collaboration in Chennai
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
