IN News Live is a new-age Indian news platform delivering breaking news, in-depth stories, and real-time updates across politics, technology, entertainment, and the world. Founded by Mandava Sai Kumar (MSK), IN News Live is powered by a passionate team of creators, writers, and digital experts with a mission to bring clean, verified, and fast news for the people, by the people. What makes us different? ✅ Zero paid propaganda ✅ Fast-breaking alerts from verified sources ✅ Strong voice for Indian youth ✅ 100% digital-first, mobile-optimized news Our goal is to be India’s most trusted news voice for the next generation.
Legal Name
:
INDIA News Live
Headquarters
:
Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2023
Product Launch
Launched on February 1, 2023, our news website began its journey to deliver timely, trustworthy, and impactful stories, aiming to redefine digital journalism for modern readers.
Company Incorporation
Our company was officially incorporated on February 1, 2023, marking the beginning of a mission-driven venture committed to delivering credible and engaging news content.
2025
Started Generating Revenue
On July 20, 2025, our news platform proudly began generating revenue, a major milestone reflecting our growing audience, credibility, and impact in the digital news space.
B2B
Delivering fast, reliable, and unbiased news updates focused on entertainment, politics, social issues, and local stories that matter to everyday readers.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Media,
Social Media,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target audience includes news-savvy individuals, students, and professionals seeking accurate, engaging, and up-to-date coverage of regional and national developments.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions
