INFAB Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd is a pioneering Indian deep-tech company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensors, actuators, and microfluidic devices. Headquartered in Bengaluru, and incubated at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc, we combine world-class facilities with cutting-edge expertise to build Made-in-India innovations for the world. Our portfolio includes MEMS pressure transducers, pressure switches, Hall sensors, flow sensors, and microfluidic chips—engineered for exceptional precision and reliability. In addition, we offer advanced semiconductor process services to accelerate next-generation device development.