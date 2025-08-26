Brands
At INFAB, our vision is to create a bridge between fundamental research and industrial deployment through cutting-edge MEMS and microfluidic innovation. We believe in empowering healthcare, aerospace, and semiconductor industries with next-generation solutions crafted right here in India.
INFAB Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd is a pioneering Indian deep-tech company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensors, actuators, and microfluidic devices. Headquartered in Bengaluru, and incubated at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc, we combine world-class facilities with cutting-edge expertise to build Made-in-India innovations for the world. Our portfolio includes MEMS pressure transducers, pressure switches, Hall sensors, flow sensors, and microfluidic chips—engineered for exceptional precision and reliability. In addition, we offer advanced semiconductor process services to accelerate next-generation device development.
Legal Name
:
INFAB Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Muthuraman Swaminathan
Director
2021
Company Incorporation
B2B
Serving Aerospace, Defence, Healthcare, MedTech, and Life Science industries with indigenously developed MEMS sensors and microfluidic solutions for precision control, monitoring, and diagnostics.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Life Sciences
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
