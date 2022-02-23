Brands
InnoApps is a global digital innovation partner specializing in AI-driven software, mobile apps, and enterprise solutions for startups and scaleups.
InnoApps Technologies is a global digital transformation partner empowering startups, scaleups, and enterprises with cutting-edge technology solutions. With a strong focus on AI, mobile apps, blockchain, and cloud-based platforms, InnoApps specializes in building scalable, intuitive, and performance-driven digital products. Headquartered in India and Australia with a presence across the U.S. and UAE, we combine design thinking, agile development, and deep tech expertise to solve complex business challenges. From MVPs for early-stage startups to enterprise-grade systems, our end-to-end services include product strategy, UI/UX design, full-stack development, and post-launch support. Trusted by clients across 10+ countries, InnoApps is committed to delivering innovation, speed, and measurable results.
Legal Name
:
InnoApps Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2016
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2016
Company Incorporation
InnoApps Technologies was officially incorporated on July 14, 2016, with a vision to deliver innovative digital solutions using mobile, AI, and cloud technologies to help businesses scale and thrive in the digital era.
B2B
We help startups, scaleups, and enterprises build scalable digital products—specializing in AI-powered mobile apps, custom software, and enterprise solutions tailored for rapid growth and innovation.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
FoodTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
IaaS,
Machine Learning,
MarTech,
SaaS,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We empower individuals and entrepreneurs with intuitive mobile apps, AI tools, and digital platforms that simplify daily tasks, boost productivity, and turn innovative ideas into powerful tech solutions.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
