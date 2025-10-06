Brands
Innocrede Solutions empowers businesses with innovative digital solutions, creative strategies, and cutting‑edge technology
Innocrede Solutions is a dynamic and innovation‑driven company dedicated to transforming ideas into impactful digital solutions. We specialize in services like graphic design, video editing, social media management, digital marketing, website and app development, and brand strategy—helping businesses of all sizes grow their presence and achieve measurable results. With a creative mindset and a tech‑savvy approach, Innocrede Solutions blends innovation with execution, ensuring every project reflects quality, originality, and a clear vision for success. Whether you’re a startup or an established brand, we work as your trusted partner to elevate your business in today’s competitive market.
B2B
We help startups, SMEs, and established brands grow by providing end‑to‑end digital services—creative design, marketing, and tech solutions—tailored to elevate their business presence and drive measurable results.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We serve individual creators, professionals, and entrepreneurs by offering affordable, high‑quality design, marketing, and digital solutions that help them build their personal brand and reach a wider audience.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
