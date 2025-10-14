Brands
We deliver measurable digital transformation through strategic staff augmentation and Agentic AI solutions. Our software engineers integrate directly into your teams, accelerating innovation while reducing costs and time-to-market. Proven Impact Strategic Partnership - We listen first, then architect solutions that align with your business objectives and operational realities. Rapid Deployment - Elite software engineers and AI specialists ready to integrate and deliver from day one. Measurable ROI - Every engagement drives quantifiable improvements in efficiency, revenue, or cost reduction. Future-Ready Architecture - Cloud-native solutions designed for scale, security, and long-term competitive advantage. Industry Solutions That Drive Results BFSI - Cut fraud losses by 60%, automate compliance workflows, reduce customer service costs Cybersecurity - Accelerate threat response by 10x, automate incident management, strengthen security posture Enterprise Systems - Transform ITSM efficiency, optimize CRM performance, modernize ERP operations Cloud Transformation - Reduce infrastructure costs up to 40% while improving performance and scalability Strategic Expansion: Manufacturing predictive systems | Retail intelligence platforms | Supply chain automation Why Leaders Choose Us Your challenges deserve solutions, not experiments. We combine technical excellence with business acumen to deliver transformations that matter to your bottom line. Our augmented teams don't just execute - they accelerate your strategic vision. Ready to accelerate your digital transformation?
Legal Name
:
Insnapsys
Headquarters
:
Nashik, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2017
Founding Team Hired
While the founders have been actively serving clients since 2017,the company was incorporated in 2023
Started Generating Revenue
The first paying client was gotten this time. Vital Help Desk and South West funding are a couple of clients/case studies. Few more can be found here : https://www.insnapsys.com/case-studies/
2023
Company Incorporation
While the founders have been actively serving clients since 2017,the company was incorporated in 2023
B2B
Target segment for enterprises: 1. Security & Compliance - Cybersecurity 2. Data Processing & Augmentation - AI Data Management 3. IT Asset Management /CMDB - CMDB Software 4. Enterprise Asset Management 5. IT Service Management 6. IT Operations Management
Client Segment
:
Insurance,
Manufacturing,
Mobility / Transportation,
Security,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
