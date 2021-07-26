iProledge is an emerging EdTech and professional coaching institute based in Bengaluru, India, focused on providing high-quality training for students aspiring to become top professionals in the fields of accounting, finance, and corporate law. With a mission to transform professional education through structured mentorship, practical exposure, and personalized learning support, iProledge has quickly gained attention among students preparing for highly competitive exams such as CA, CS, CMA (India and USA), ACCA, CPA, CFA, FRM, and other global certifications.