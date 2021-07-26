Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
iProledge is an emerging EdTech and professional coaching institute based in Bengaluru, India, focused on providing high-quality training for students aspiring to become top professionals in the fields of accounting, finance, and corporate law.
iProledge is an emerging EdTech and professional coaching institute based in Bengaluru, India, focused on providing high-quality training for students aspiring to become top professionals in the fields of accounting, finance, and corporate law. With a mission to transform professional education through structured mentorship, practical exposure, and personalized learning support, iProledge has quickly gained attention among students preparing for highly competitive exams such as CA, CS, CMA (India and USA), ACCA, CPA, CFA, FRM, and other global certifications.
Legal Name
:
Iproledge
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2021
May | Company Incorporation
iProledge - celebrating profession.
Jun | Product Launch
International Professional Courses.
B2C
Pursuing International Professional Courses.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions