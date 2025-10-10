Brands
IT Refix is one of the best Data Recovery Service Provider in Kochi. As one of best Data Recovery Services provider in Kochi, Kerala We specialise in data recovery from various types of storage devices, such as hard drives, SSDs, RAID arrays, NAS, SD cards, USB flash drives, and external hard drives.
IT Refix offers best data recovery in services in Kochi.IT Refix is committed to provide best data recovery services in Kochi and cutting edge goods and superior service to its customers. As leading provider of data recovery in Kochi, We support practically any data storage media, including hard disks, pen drives, optical media, zip drives, flash memory, magnetic film and disks, laptops, cell phones, servers, and many other devices that can store data. Together with a highly qualified crew, we transform your problem into — ours!!
Legal Name
:
it refix
Headquarters
:
Kochi, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2011
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1.
Nirmal
B2B
IT companies and Computer shop
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Hardware,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
