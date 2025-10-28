Brands
Empowering Careers. Transforming Futures. ITE YONIK SERVICES® Co branded as OpportunityNearMe Empowering Careers. Transforming Futures. Opportunity Near Me is India’s emerging skill development and training brand, dedicated to helping students, job seekers, professionals, and corporate teams acquire future-relevant, in-demand skills. Whether you’re aiming to break into the IT industry, advance your business knowledge, or boost creative capabilities — we bring certification-based training programs that are tailored, affordable, and aligned with industry hiring needs. Backed by Experience – Powered by ITE YONIK SERVICES® We are operated and quality-assured by ITE YONIK SERVICES®, a trusted provider of technology and education services in India. With a mission to bridge the skill gap across industries, we blend academic discipline with real-world practicality. Delivery That Fits Your Needs We offer online and offline learning modes for maximum accessibility. From live instructor-led classes to self-paced certifications, our platform supports: Interactive learning Expert trainers & mentors Real-world projects & hands-on labs Assessments, certification prep & placement support Why Choose Opportunity Near Me? 🎓 100% Industry-relevant, job-ready courses 📄 Official certification aligned with global standards 👩🏫 Professional mentors & certified instructors 📈 Personalized career support & internship assistance 🧩 Custom corporate training for teams & businesses 🏢 Available across India – expanding globally"
2017
Company Incorporation
We incorporated our company back in 2017 and we provided training to students.
B2B
We provide corporate, industrial and institutional training
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Students willing to learn programming and development.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
