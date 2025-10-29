Brands
ITRC Academy: Top Skill Development & Certification Courses Online
ITRC Academy is a premier skill development and training institute dedicated to bridging the gap between education and employability. With over 25 years of experience, ITRC offers government-recognized certifications, digital courses, and vocational programs to empower students and professionals. Focused on innovation, accessibility, and industry relevance, ITRC equips learners with practical skills to thrive in today’s competitive job market.
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
