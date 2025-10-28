Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Trusted Odoo ERP Development Company
iVenture Team is leading Odoo development company with expert Odoo developer team offering services such as Odoo implementation, Odoo customization, Odoo migration, Odoo integration, Odoo support and more.
Legal Name
:
iVenture Team LLP
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2014
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2014
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
FoodTech,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Mobility / Transportation,
Real Estate,
Retail,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.