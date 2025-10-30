Brands
Enhance your language skills with J&C Language School, located in Janakpuri, Delhi. We offer expert-led courses in languages like French, German and Spanish, English, designed for all proficiency levels. With personalized teaching, we help students achieve their learning goals at their own pace.
Legal Name
:
J&C LANGUAGE SCHOOL
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2018
Company Incorporation
J&C Language School is the perfect place for anyone who wants to learn a new language or improve their language skills.
