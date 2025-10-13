Brands
MICE Travel Solutions – Journey Cart Holidays India
Journey Cart Holidays specializes in comprehensive MICE travel solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With expertise in managing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, we deliver seamless event experiences across global destinations. Our corporate travel team handles every detail — from flight and hotel arrangements to venue selection, event logistics, and on-ground coordination. Whether it’s a small leadership meet, international conference, dealer incentive trip, or brand exhibition, we ensure flawless execution aligned with your company’s goals and budget. With a network of global partners and destination experts, Journey Cart Holidays provides tailored MICE packages that blend productivity with memorable experiences. We focus on efficiency, cost optimization, and superior service standards that reflect your brand’s professionalism. Headquartered in Pune, with a growing presence across India, Journey Cart Holidays continues to be a trusted MICE travel partner for leading corporates, offering innovation, precision, and personalized care in every event.
2012
Company Incorporation
B2B
We cater to corporates, travel agents, and event organizers by providing tailored business travel, MICE solutions, group tours, and seamless visa, ticketing, and accommodation services for global destinations.
Client Segment
:
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We serve individual travelers, families, and groups seeking customized domestic and international holiday packages, visa assistance, flight bookings, hotel stays, cruises, and complete travel planning services.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
