Junkies Coder is a leading technology solution provider with 50+ expert developers across 15 countries, specializing in Web Development, Mobile Apps, AI/ML, Blockchain, and enterprise solutions. With 9+ years of experience, we excel in crafting stellar mobile applications, captivating web applications, and sophisticated enterprise custom solutions. We specialize in tailoring, enhancing, and seamlessly integrating intricate enterprise-grade systems, empowering businesses with insightful analytics. Our Services: Mobile Apps Development, Web Applications, AI/ML Implementation, Blockchain, IoT Solutions, E-Learning Platforms, SaaS Development, AR/VR, Third-party API Integration, Quality Assurance & Testing, and Ongoing Support & Maintenance. Our team continually evolves with industry advancements, mastering emerging technologies. We follow best practices with comprehensive testing at every stage, ensuring functionality, performance, and reliability. Trust Junkies Coder to drive your success.
2016
Company Incorporation
B2B
Providing custom technology solutions, web and mobile applications, AI/ML platforms, and e-commerce services to businesses worldwide, helping them enhance digital presence, streamline operations, and drive growth.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Providing intuitive mobile and web applications, e-commerce platforms, and digital solutions to individual users, helping them enhance productivity, access services seamlessly, and experience modern technology.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
