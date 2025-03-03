Brands
Premium Dining & Home Decor Store
Kairaus offers a range of handmade home décor products crafted by local artisans from India and abroad. Our collection showcases prints, designs, and colour combinations inspired by traditional and modern art in a clean and minimalistic way that aspires to impart the lavishness a home deserves. We use ethically sourced materials in our products, such as ceramic, porcelain, jute, natural wood, and marble, chosen for their supreme quality, durability, and elegant finish. Our commitment to sustainability ensures that each product supports a healthier lifestyle for people and the environment and surrounds us with a hint of beautiful and sleek designs that whisper graceful luxury!
B2B
Premium Dining & Home Decor Store
Client Segment
:
Furniture & Home decor
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
