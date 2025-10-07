Brands
Kanoon World is a premier legal consultancy platform built on the foundation of integrity, professionalism, and client-centricity.
Kanoon World, your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the legal landscape. We are committed to making legal services accessible, transparent, and efficient for individuals, businesses, and organizations across India. At Kanoon World, we offer a wide range of legal solutions including consultations, documentation, compliance, and representation across diverse areas such as civil, criminal, corporate, property, and family law.
2025
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
