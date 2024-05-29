Brands
Kasadara Technology Solutions delivers innovative ERP and CRM software tailored to streamline business operations, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation across industries.
Kasadara Technology Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including custom ERP and CRM software development, cloud solutions, business process automation, mobile and web app development, software consulting, Dynamics 365 Services, Salesforce and IT support. They specialize in delivering scalable, industry-specific digital solutions to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive business growth.
Legal Name
:
Kasadara Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2017
Company Incorporation
Kasadara Technology Solutions was incorporated with a vision to deliver innovative and tailored ERP, CRM, and IT solutions, helping businesses embrace digital transformation, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth through technology.
B2B
Kasadara Technology Solutions serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries seeking custom ERP, CRM, and digital solutions to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth through innovative technology.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Analytics & BI,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Retail,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
