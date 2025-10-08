Brands
Kenia Eye Hospital offers advanced eye care services, from routine checkups to surgeries, ensuring clear vision with expert care and modern technology.
Kenia Eye Hospital is a leading eye care center offering advanced treatments with a patient-first approach. Our expert team specializes in LASIK surgery, cataract treatment, cornea care, glaucoma management, retina services, squint correction, keratoconus treatment, and oculoplastic surgery. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, we provide personalized care to restore and protect your vision. At Kenia Eye Hospital, your sight is our priority.
Legal Name
:
Kenia Eye Hospital
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1998
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
