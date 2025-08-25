Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Sustainable, Inclusive Clean Beauty & Wellness Products that positively impact the planet.
Kheoni started from a need to plant a forest (now a biodiversity-awarded site) and supports over 60 communities to produce inclusive, innovative, sustainable and wellness-promoting products that positively impact the planet. From carbon-negative moisturisers to probiotic shampoos, we are redefining sustainable beauty.
2023
Product Launch
First store at Vizag airport adjacent to established brands that have been in business for over 20 years; competing with innovative and sustainable products to the same audience was exhilarating.
Started Generating Revenue
Got our first corporate order of eye pillows-1000 lavender eye pillows.
2024
Awards
Finalist at Cosmoprof India and global recognition for our carbon-negative body butter bar.
B2B
Clean Beauty Distributors-Global, Luxury Hotels
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Travel/Hospitality,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Customers looking for innovative sustainable & clean beauty products; organic products.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.