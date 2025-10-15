Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
World's Largest Grower of Lab Grown Diamonds
KIRA, the world’s largest grower of CVD lab-grown diamonds, our headquarters in Mumbai, India, we take pride in being at the forefront of the diamond industry. Founded in 2023 by Mr. Rajesh Lakhani, KIRA benefits from his 25 years of expertise gained through his association with Kiran Gems. With the blessings of Vallabhbhai Lakhani, a co-founder of Kiran Gems, Mr. Lakhani embarks on a new journey in the lab-grown diamond industry. At KIRA, we are dedicated to providing our customers with an exceptional experience all under one roof. From sourcing the seed to handcrafting beautiful jewelry, we ensure meticulous attention to detail every step of the way. Thank you for considering KIRA Diamonds for your CVD lab-grown diamond needs. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to serve you and assist you in finding the perfect diamond for your requirements.
Legal Name
:
Kira Diam LLP
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
1000+
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
B2B
Major / Largest Source for LAB Grown Diamonds
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions