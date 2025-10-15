KIRA, the world’s largest grower of CVD lab-grown diamonds, our headquarters in Mumbai, India, we take pride in being at the forefront of the diamond industry. Founded in 2023 by Mr. Rajesh Lakhani, KIRA benefits from his 25 years of expertise gained through his association with Kiran Gems. With the blessings of Vallabhbhai Lakhani, a co-founder of Kiran Gems, Mr. Lakhani embarks on a new journey in the lab-grown diamond industry. At KIRA, we are dedicated to providing our customers with an exceptional experience all under one roof. From sourcing the seed to handcrafting beautiful jewelry, we ensure meticulous attention to detail every step of the way. Thank you for considering KIRA Diamonds for your CVD lab-grown diamond needs. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to serve you and assist you in finding the perfect diamond for your requirements.