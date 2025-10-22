Kisan Spices is the registered trademark of M/s. Manilal N. Patel, Unjha. It was founded by Jashvantbhai Manilal Patel in 1989 in the city of spices, Unjha. Initially, it was a trading company, after which it started manufacturing its own products under the brand name Kisan. His vision to provide people with good quality spices, herbs and oilseeds led to Kisan achieving recognition as one of the leading quality supplier of spices, herbs and oilseeds. It would not have been possible without the immense support of our repeating customers and their desire for our quality products. His son Jatin Patel after completing his engineering joined Kisan Spices in 2011 and turned the business into a renowned one with his vision “Har Ghar Me Kisan Ke Masale”. Today we supply our products all over India. We have also launched our cooking recipes platform Swad ka Khazaana on YouTube and Facebook as per our customers demand, which is famous and known by every cooking enthusiastic. We are also planning to export our products to USA, Canada, Europe, UAE, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand.