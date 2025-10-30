Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Artisanal Indian Mithai handcrafted using age-old recipe
Kitchen & Gupshup is an artisanal Indian Mithai and Savory brand that combines age-old traditional recipes with innovative flavours. We craft traditional mithai and savoury using pure ingredients, without any preservatives or artificial colors. Founded by Rajvardhan and Sunita Agarwal, the brand was born from a family kitchen where timeless recipes met modern sensibilities. Each product celebrates authentic flavours, handcrafted with care and nostalgia, connecting people over shared memories and conversations — or as we like to say, a little “Kitchen” and a little “Gupshup.” Today, we cater to both individual and corporate gifting needs, spreading the warmth of handmade indulgence across homes and celebrations.
2021
Company Incorporation
2022
Product Launch
B2B
We cater to premium corporate and event gifting segments, offering handcrafted, preservative-free mithai and savoury that combine tradition with elegance for memorable gifting experiences.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Events,
Marketplace,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We cater to urban families and individuals who value authentic, preservative-free Indian sweets and snacks made with age-old recipes, handcrafted with care, and delivered fresh for every celebration or craving.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions