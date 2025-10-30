Kitchen & Gupshup is an artisanal Indian Mithai and Savory brand that combines age-old traditional recipes with innovative flavours. We craft traditional mithai and savoury using pure ingredients, without any preservatives or artificial colors. Founded by Rajvardhan and Sunita Agarwal, the brand was born from a family kitchen where timeless recipes met modern sensibilities. Each product celebrates authentic flavours, handcrafted with care and nostalgia, connecting people over shared memories and conversations — or as we like to say, a little “Kitchen” and a little “Gupshup.” Today, we cater to both individual and corporate gifting needs, spreading the warmth of handmade indulgence across homes and celebrations.