Konita Industries is based in New Delhi and has its master production facility in Chennai.
Konita Industries is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Boards and PVC Foam Boards with its manufacturing facility spread over 100,000 square meters and having state-of- the-art equipment imported from Germany, Taiwan and China along with 40 years of Extrusion Experience. We provide an extensive range of products and solutions for a variety of Architectural (Exterior) and Interior Applications.
Legal Name
:
Konita Industries
Headquarters
:
Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
2019
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
