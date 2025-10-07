Brands
La Densitae Clinic Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s leading hair transplant and hair restoration clinics, known for delivering high-quality results at affordable prices. With branches in Bangalore, Kochi, Pune, and other major cities, the clinic offers advanced treatments like FUE, FUT, PRP therapy, and other non-surgical solutions tailored to individual needs. Every procedure is conducted using FDA-approved equipment in a fully sterile environment, ensuring maximum safety and success. Led by a team of experienced surgeons and trained technicians, La Densitae focuses on natural hairline design, high graft survival rates, and long-term patient satisfaction. The clinic also supports outstation patients with travel-friendly packages and post-procedure care. With transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and thousands of happy patients, La Densitae Clinic stands as a symbol of trust, expertise, and excellence in hair restoration.
Legal Name
:
La Densitae Clinic Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2012
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2012
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
