LaStella Jewels was started with a simple idea to make fine jewellery that women can wear every day and still feel special in. We believe luxury should be effortless, meaningful, and within reach. Our pieces are crafted in 925 sterling silver and diamond finishes, made to last and designed to reflect modern femininity. The name “LaStella,” meaning “the star” in Italian, stands for the light within every woman, from those leading in boardrooms to those nurturing homes. Our butterfly logo represents beauty, kindness, and transformation. LaStella Jewels is built for the new generation of women who value self-expression, purpose, and everyday celebration.