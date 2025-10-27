Brands
LaStella Jewels is a modern fine jewellery brand offering affordable luxury for today’s women crafted to celebrate femininity, beauty, and the star within every woman.
LaStella Jewels was started with a simple idea to make fine jewellery that women can wear every day and still feel special in. We believe luxury should be effortless, meaningful, and within reach. Our pieces are crafted in 925 sterling silver and diamond finishes, made to last and designed to reflect modern femininity. The name “LaStella,” meaning “the star” in Italian, stands for the light within every woman, from those leading in boardrooms to those nurturing homes. Our butterfly logo represents beauty, kindness, and transformation. LaStella Jewels is built for the new generation of women who value self-expression, purpose, and everyday celebration.
Legal Name
:
Gaikwad and Sons Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
Our Website was launched and we received 50 orders on our 1st day of launch.
B2C
Modern women looking for everyday wear fine metal jewellery.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
