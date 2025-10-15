From Two Brothers and a Small Dream to Empowering All of India – The Inspirational Journey of LapMall Store In 2002, in the bustling heart of Delhi, two brothers – Mr. Vinod Chauhan (the elder) and Mr. Nitin Chauhan (the younger) – embarked on a journey that would touch millions of lives. Fresh out of completing CCNA, MCSE, and Computer Hardware courses, they shared a bold vision: > ""To provide cost-effective and reliable technology to everyone."" With only a small investment and an unshakable belief in their mission, they started LapMall Store, dealing in used desktop computers, laptops, computer accessories, and providing AMC services to corporates and end users. From 2002 to 2018, LapMall became a trusted supplier of desktops to numerous corporate companies, slowly building a name for reliability, affordability, and quality. --- The Turning Point – 2019 By 2019, LapMall Store went all-in on refurbished laptops and laptop services, also offering rental solutions to individuals, corporates, and institutions. That same year, a landmark moment came – the NHFDC (National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation) entrusted LapMall with a project to supply laptops for setting up computer institutes for differently-abled people across India. The first contract involved 20 laptops per project, and over time, LapMall successfully delivered 255 such projects. This opened the door to multiple government orders nationwide, proving that their quality and service were unmatched. --- When COVID-19 Changed Everything – LapMall Stepped Up Then came 2020 – the year the world stopped. The COVID-19 pandemic brought fear, uncertainty, and job insecurity. Offices were shut, supply chains collapsed, and technology imports from China came to a halt. But LapMall was ready. Months earlier, in February 2020, the brothers had read the signs. They anticipated the laptop shortage and stocked large quantities in their warehouse. When lockdowns began, every home in India suddenly needed laptops for work-from-home, online education, and survival – yet no physical or online stores were operational. In the darkest days, LapMall secured special government permissions and took personal risks to deliver laptops even to red zones, often risking their team’s health to ensure people could keep their jobs. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people later thanked Team LapMall for helping them keep their livelihoods intact during those trying times. --- Going Digital and Growing Nationwide After the pandemic, LapMall launched its own e-commerce platform – www.LapMall.in – enabling customers across India to buy directly online. Between 2020 and 2025, LapMall sold over 10 lakh laptops nationwide, becoming a household name in refurbished technology. But their mission was never just about sales. LapMall actively empowers India’s youth and ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women Power) by offering special discounts and, in many cases, free laptops to deserving students who cannot afford one – ensuring that talent is never held back by financial barriers. --- Quality First – Always With 23 years of industry experience, LapMall is known for rigorous quality checks. Every laptop undergoes 24×7 testing for a continuous 7 days before it reaches the customer – ensuring reliability and performance. They now have multiple branches across Delhi NCR and are preparing to expand into metro cities and other states, with a vision to go global. Soon, LapMall will offer franchise opportunities to bring affordable technology to every corner of India. --- Why Buying a Refurbished Laptop Helps the Planet LapMall’s mission goes beyond affordability and quality – it’s also about sustainability. Here’s something most people don’t realize: Manufacturing a new laptop produces an average of 300 kg of CO₂ emissions (from mining, production, and shipping). By buying a refurbished laptop, you save almost 80% of that carbon footprint – equivalent to saving the energy used by an average home for over a month. That means every refurbished laptop purchase not only saves money but also helps protect our planet. --- The Road Ahead From two brothers and a single store in Delhi to a brand trusted by corporates, government bodies, and millions of individuals – LapMall’s journey is proof that vision, hard work, and the courage to act in tough times can create an extraordinary impact. Mr. Vinod Chauhan and Mr. Nitin Chauhan started with a dream to make technology accessible for all. Twenty-three years later, they are still driven by the same mission: > ""Empowering people with technology, everywhere and every day.""