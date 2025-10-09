Brands
LedgersCFO provides expert bookkeeping, tax, CFO support, and cross-border compliance services specifically designed for startups. With a focus on financial accuracy and strategic insights, LedgersCFO helps businesses stay on top of their finances through tailored solutions. Key features include: Outsourced Bookkeeping Services: Ensure accurate monthly reports, expense tracking, and reconciliation. Tax Compliance Services: Handle complex tax filings such as 1120, 5471, 5472, R&D credits, and Delaware Franchise Tax. Fractional CFO & FP&A: Gain strategic financial insights for smarter money decisions, from budgeting to fundraising preparation. Company Registration & Incorporation Services: Set up your company with the right structure and compliance to avoid costly mistakes. Cross-Border Compliance: Navigate international tax laws and regulations with ease. LedgersCFO is trusted by startups across various industries, including SaaS, tech, real estate, and more, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to support business growth and compliance.
Legal Name
:
Ledgerscfo
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
