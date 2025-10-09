Brands
Legal Bharat Services offers fast, reliable, and affordable legal solutions like FSSAI registration, trademark filing, GST, and company registration — trusted by 10,000+ businesses across India.
Legal Bharat Services is a trusted legal and compliance solutions provider in India, offering end-to-end assistance for FSSAI registration, food licensing, trademark registration, company formation, GST filing, and more. With a client-first approach, we simplify complex government processes and ensure 100% digital, hassle-free services. Our experienced legal team has helped over 10,000+ startups, food businesses, and entrepreneurs stay compliant and grow with confidence. Whether you’re launching a new brand or managing an existing business, Legal Bharat Services ensures timely documentation, expert support, and transparent pricing. We’re committed to making legal services easy, affordable, and accessible to everyone across India.
Legal Name
:
Lbs legal works private
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
