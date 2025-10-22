LinkPG is a zero-brokerage rental housing platform transforming the way students and working professionals find, book, and manage PGs & hostels across India. With a mission to make rental living seamless and transparent, LinkPG offers verified listings, instant booking, automated rent management, and end-to-end tenant support. For property owners, the platform provides powerful tools for lead generation, tenant tracking, rent automation, and hassle-free property management. Going beyond just accommodation, LinkPG adds value through food services, furniture rental, maintenance, and other lifestyle solutions—making it a one-stop ecosystem for modern rental housing. By combining technology with trust, LinkPG aims to bridge the gap between tenants and property owners, creating a scalable, reliable, and community-driven rental marketplace for India’s growing student and professional population.