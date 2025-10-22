Brands
LinkPG is a zero-brokerage rental housing platform helping students & professionals find verified PGs/hostels, while empowering property owners with automated rent & tenant management solutions.
LinkPG is a zero-brokerage rental housing platform transforming the way students and working professionals find, book, and manage PGs & hostels across India. With a mission to make rental living seamless and transparent, LinkPG offers verified listings, instant booking, automated rent management, and end-to-end tenant support. For property owners, the platform provides powerful tools for lead generation, tenant tracking, rent automation, and hassle-free property management. Going beyond just accommodation, LinkPG adds value through food services, furniture rental, maintenance, and other lifestyle solutions—making it a one-stop ecosystem for modern rental housing. By combining technology with trust, LinkPG aims to bridge the gap between tenants and property owners, creating a scalable, reliable, and community-driven rental marketplace for India’s growing student and professional population.
Legal Name
:
Linkpg private limited
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
LinkPG targets PG/hostel owners, operators, and property managers by offering tenant leads, rent automation, and end-to-end property management tools to simplify operations and maximize occupancy.
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
SaaS,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
LinkPG serves students and working professionals seeking hassle-free PGs & hostels, offering verified listings, instant booking, transparent pricing, and lifestyle services for a smooth rental living experience.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
