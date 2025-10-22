Brands
Lorrymama is India’s smart logistics platform connecting shippers with trusted truck owners and drivers to enable seamless, affordable, and transparent goods transportation across the country.
Lorrymama, powered by LARRD Technologies & Solutions, is a digital logistics ecosystem built to simplify goods transportation across India. Our platform connects shippers, transporters, and drivers through a reliable, tech-driven interface that ensures transparency, real-time load tracking, and fair pricing. With a focus on empowering truck owners and drivers, Lorrymama provides consistent load opportunities while helping businesses move goods faster and more efficiently. By leveraging technology, we aim to organize the fragmented transport sector, reduce idle time, and ensure a better livelihood for drivers. Our mission is to make logistics smarter, more connected, and accessible for everyone—from small businesses to large enterprises.
2022
Company Incorporation
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.
We are leading manufacturers of cargo desiccants, specializing in sustainable solutions for cargo protection. Our customizable products include container desiccants, desiccant strips, and Silica gel packets, all of which are USFDA-approved and ISO-certified for superior quality.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
