Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
LPT is a CAT, IPMAT, and CUET coaching that helps students in preparing for these exams incorporated in 2021.
LPT is India’s trusted platform for CAT, IPMAT, and CUET coaching. With top mentors, structured study plans, mock tests, and 1:1 guidance, LPT offers a complete prep system for serious aspirants.
2021
Company Incorporation
LPT EdTech was introduced as a subdivision of Law Prep Tutorial to expand in the field of exams like CAT, IPMAT & CUET.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions