Lucenta Solutions is a leading technology partner specializing in custom software development, Salesforce and Podio implementation, and mobile app development. With a strong focus on business process automation, we design and build solutions that help organizations streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and scale efficiently. Over the years, our team has delivered robust, user-focused digital systems for global clients across diverse industries. At Lucenta, we combine deep technical expertise with a consultative approach — ensuring every solution is tailored to the client’s unique goals. From CRM customization to full-scale enterprise software and mobile applications, our mission is to help businesses work smarter, operate faster, and achieve measurable growth through innovation and technology.
2017
Company Incorporation
On this day we incorporated the company
B2B
We cater to businesses seeking custom software, CRM solutions, and workflow automation — empowering SMEs and enterprises to optimize operations, improve productivity, and accelerate digital transformation.
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Consumer,
FinTech,
Insurance,
Real Estate,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
