Lyvstor is a live-stream shopping and social commerce platform that brings real, transparent shopping experiences to the digital world. In today’s online market, many customers face scams, poor-quality products, and misleading edited photos on e-commerce platforms. High-end product images often don’t match the actual deliveries, and many buyers are even scammed by fake sellers with no post-purchase support. Lyvstor bridges this gap by allowing customers to see products live, unedited, and real, while interacting directly with verified sellers. Shoppers can ask questions in real time, view live demonstrations, and make instant purchases with confidence—just like an in-store experience. Our platform includes dedicated apps for Customers, and Sellers, creating a complete social commerce ecosystem. Recognized by Startup India (DPIIT) and incubated at IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL, CIIF Chitkara University, AIC–GGSIPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) and others, Lyvstor aims to empower women entrepreneurs and small businesses. ✨ Recently selected for the National Startup Show on Zee TV, Lyvstor is redefining online shopping by turning it live, authentic, and scam-free.