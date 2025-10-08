Brands
Lyvstor brings the real retail shopping experience online through live streaming—where customers can see, ask, and shop instantly with confidence.
Lyvstor is a live-stream shopping and social commerce platform that brings real, transparent shopping experiences to the digital world. In today’s online market, many customers face scams, poor-quality products, and misleading edited photos on e-commerce platforms. High-end product images often don’t match the actual deliveries, and many buyers are even scammed by fake sellers with no post-purchase support. Lyvstor bridges this gap by allowing customers to see products live, unedited, and real, while interacting directly with verified sellers. Shoppers can ask questions in real time, view live demonstrations, and make instant purchases with confidence—just like an in-store experience. Our platform includes dedicated apps for Customers, and Sellers, creating a complete social commerce ecosystem. Recognized by Startup India (DPIIT) and incubated at IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL, CIIF Chitkara University, AIC–GGSIPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) and others, Lyvstor aims to empower women entrepreneurs and small businesses. ✨ Recently selected for the National Startup Show on Zee TV, Lyvstor is redefining online shopping by turning it live, authentic, and scam-free.
2025
Company Incorporation
Incorporated in January 2025, the idea and groundwork began in November 2024. During this period, our team focused on research, market validation, and initial tech development, laying the foundation for the platform’s launch and core features.
Started Generating Revenue
Started generating revenue, and to date, we have achieved approx. ₹2 lakhs in revenue through live streaming. Growth was driven by collaborations with sellers and influencers, demonstrating strong traction and engagement in the live commerce segment.
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Was selected for the IIM Bangalore NSRCEL Launchpad Program, marking a key milestone. Alongside this, we also received incubation and support from reputed institutions including AIC–GGSIPU and Chitkara Innovation Incubator Foundation, among others.
B2B
Live-streaming Shopping App Empowering Social commerce sellers to Convert 10x faster
Client Segment
:
Marketplace,
Retail,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Targeting online shoppers who seek real, trustworthy, and interactive shopping experiences where they can see products live before buying.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
