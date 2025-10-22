Brands
MAK Technology India is a technology-forward company based in Chennai
MAK Technology India is a technology-forward company based in Chennai, committed to making innovation accessible to everyone. We specialise in bridging the gap between tech needs and real-world solutions by offering a comprehensive range of services — from custom web applications to computer sales and AMC, cybersecurity protection, VR Game Development and STEM-based robotics classes for kids. Founded with a passion for technology and a purpose to serve, MAK Technology India began as a small tech service centre. Today, we are a fully operational company with departments focused on software development, IT infrastructure, education technology, and digital safety. We believe that great technology can solve everyday problems — and our mission is to deliver these solutions with professionalism, affordability, and a personal touch.
2020
Company Incorporation
We started our company on 2nd Jan 2020
B2B
We will work with all kind of Business segment
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We target who wish to start a home based company
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.