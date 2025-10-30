Brands
Mandasa Technologies is a eCommerce agency and certified Shopify development company that helps brands build, optimise and grow high-performance Shopify stores worldwide.
Mandasa Technologies is a leading eCommerce solutions company based in Madhya Pradesh, India. As a certified Shopify Development Company, we specialize in designing, developing, and optimizing high-performance online stores for global brands. Our expert team delivers end-to-end services including Shopify store setup, custom app development, UX/UI design, performance optimization, and digital marketing. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and user experience, Mandasa Technologies empowers businesses to grow their online presence and achieve measurable results. We take pride in blending creativity with technology to craft seamless, conversion-driven digital experiences for our clients across diverse industries.
2016
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
