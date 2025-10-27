Brands
MantraFit is a global online fitness and nutrition platform offering AI-powered, personalized programs for weight loss, PCOS, diabetes, and overall wellness through expert coaches and medical guidance.
MantraFit is a global online fitness and nutrition platform helping individuals achieve their health goals with expert-led guidance. From weight loss, eating disorders, food allergies, diabetes, PCOS, hypertension and women’s health to sports nutrition, prenatal & pediatric care, our personalized programs combine dietitians, nutritionists and fitness coaches to deliver real, lasting results. We also offer GLP-1 Weight Loss Support, empowering individuals to achieve sustainable weight management through medically guided, lifestyle-integrated care. Powered by AI Wellness, MantraFit provides smart progress tracking, personalized recommendations and 24/7 virtual support—ensuring every user receives an adaptive, data-driven experience. Operating in 40+ countries with a growing community of 40,000+ users, MantraFit delivers customized diet plans, workout routines, progress monitoring and 1-on-1 coaching—all from the comfort of your home. Backed by $15M in funding from Impanix Capital, we’re on a mission to make fitness, nutrition and wellness accessible to everyone, everywhere.
2013
Company Incorporation
Total Funding
$15.0M
Investors
:
1.
Impanix Capital
