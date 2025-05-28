Maraal Aerospace is an innovative aerospace startup focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that enable long-endurance and sustainable flight operations. Our flagship UAV is designed for 8–12 hours of continuous endurance, addressing critical challenges in endurance, energy efficiency, and operational cost. These UAVs serve a wide range of applications including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, agriculture, pipeline inspection, and mapping. Supported by funding from FIRST IIT Kanpur and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, Maraal Aerospace integrates renewable solar energy, advanced composite materials, and modular payload architectures. With a granted patent titled “A Control Surface to Optimize Solar Power Collection of Solar Aircraft”, we are pioneering next-generation UAV technology that redefines endurance and sustainability in aerial systems.