Maraal Aerospace is revolutionizing the airspace with India’s first solar-powered UAVs—engineered for unmatched endurance, exceptional range and mission-ready adaptability across Defence (Border Security & Maritime Surveillance), Disaster Management, Pipeline Inspection and environmental monitoring.
Maraal Aerospace is an innovative aerospace startup focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that enable long-endurance and sustainable flight operations. Our flagship UAV is designed for 8–12 hours of continuous endurance, addressing critical challenges in endurance, energy efficiency, and operational cost. These UAVs serve a wide range of applications including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, agriculture, pipeline inspection, and mapping. Supported by funding from FIRST IIT Kanpur and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, Maraal Aerospace integrates renewable solar energy, advanced composite materials, and modular payload architectures. With a granted patent titled “A Control Surface to Optimize Solar Power Collection of Solar Aircraft”, we are pioneering next-generation UAV technology that redefines endurance and sustainability in aerial systems.
2023
Company Incorporation
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
2025
Raised Funding
B2B
Our B2B target segment prioritizes Indian Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs for advanced surveillance and security operations, followed by disaster management, oil and gas sectors and enterprises in agriculture and environmental monitoring seeking long-endurance solar and hybrid UAVs for critical aerial data and inspection missions.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Communication,
Energy,
Government & Military,
Security,
SpaceTech
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Total Funding
$283.1k
Investors
:
1.
STARTUP INDIA SEED FUND SCHEME
2.
Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
