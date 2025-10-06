Brands
Marine Super Cargo offers seamless access to a global network of trusted and the best marine cleaning services across more than 1,100 ports worldwide.
MarineSuperCargo is a specialized maritime logistics and cargo management company focused on ensuring safe, efficient, and compliant handling of goods at sea and in ports. The company provides expert supervision of loading, stowage, and discharge operations, optimizing vessel space, maintaining cargo integrity, and reducing risks. With deep industry knowledge, MarineSuperCargo supports shipping lines, charterers, and traders in achieving cost-effective and reliable cargo movements worldwide.
Headquarters
:
India, ., India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1986
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Neeraj Bharti
B2B
MarineSuperCargo targets shipping lines, charterers, freight forwarders, and trading companies, offering specialized cargo supervision and logistics solutions to ensure safe, efficient, and compliant global maritime operations.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
