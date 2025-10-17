Brands
In India’s rapidly growing e-commerce and retail ecosystem, efficient logistics is the backbone that keeps businesses moving. At the heart of this movement is Marwadi Logistics, a Jaipur-based transport and logistics company that is carving its niche by delivering trust, speed, and reliability across the country.
B2B
Marwadi Logistics provides reliable and cost-effective transport solutions for e-commerce platforms, retailers, and vendors, ensuring timely deliveries through Full Truck Load (FTL) and local logistics services across India.
Client Segment
:
FMCG,
Logistics
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Marwadi Logistics serves individual sellers, shop owners, and local businesses by providing fast, affordable, and reliable transport solutions, ensuring their products reach customers safely and on time.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.