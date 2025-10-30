Brands
Mavuris Silks embodies the essence of luxury, tradition, and fine craftsmanship. Renowned for its exquisite silk sarees, Mavuris Silks celebrates India’s rich weaving heritage through elegant designs and superior quality fabrics. Each saree is meticulously crafted using premium silk threads, resulting in a smooth texture, lustrous sheen, and graceful drape. Blending timeless artistry with modern aesthetics, Mavuris Silks offers creations that exude sophistication and cultural pride. From festive occasions to grand celebrations, every Mavuris Silk saree is a statement of elegance and refinement — a perfect harmony of tradition and contemporary charm that enhances every woman’s natural grace
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
